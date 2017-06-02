Csodájára járnak az eldőlt panelháznak - fotók

A 2002-ben épített alexandriai épület lebontását már 2004-ben elrendelték a hatóságok, de valami - a híresztelések szerint korrupció - miatt mégsem kezdődtek el a munkálatok - írta a 444.hu.
The fruits of #Alexandria's construction mafia corruption. While #Egypt's priority targets civil society (Azarita, https://t.co/gvu8eFViy4) pic.twitter.com/X5tlTUGNA2— Amro Ali (@_amroali) 2017. június 1.
The festive #Ramadan streamers & hanging lantern vividly contrasts with #Alexandria's construction plight (photo by Mohamed Marouf) #Egypt pic.twitter.com/lLDKVrqusQ— Amro Ali (@_amroali) 2017. június 1.
Az épület csütörtök reggel "unta meg a várakozást", és dőlt el - szerencsére egy másik épület megállította folyamatot, így nem történt nagyobb baj.
Mohamed Szultán kormányzó nyilatkozata szerint az épületet elbontják és megkeresik a felelősöket.
Egyptian surrealism. The leaning building is made out of the same weak material on a shaky foundation as its neighbouring buildings. pic.twitter.com/tuXXGqNF50— Amro Ali (@_amroali) 2017. június 1.