Csodájára járnak az eldőlt panelháznak - fotók

Ha nem tartja meg a szemben lévő épület, akkor a földdel válik egyelővé a 13 emeletes panelház Egyiptomban.

A 2002-ben épített alexandriai épület lebontását már 2004-ben elrendelték a hatóságok, de valami - a híresztelések szerint korrupció - miatt mégsem kezdődtek el a munkálatok - írta a 444.hu.

Az épület csütörtök reggel "unta meg a várakozást", és dőlt el - szerencsére egy másik épület megállította folyamatot, így nem történt nagyobb baj. 

Mohamed Szultán kormányzó nyilatkozata szerint az épületet elbontják és megkeresik a felelősöket.

