  • Veronika
  • EUR: 307.35
  • CHF: 286.16
-2 ℃
2 ℃

Okosrádió

Meghallgatom Élő adás
Aréna
Magazin

Cristiano Ronaldo csúnyán alulmaradt

Okosrádió

Meghallgatom Élő adás
  • Legfrissebb hírek
  • Közlekedési hírek
  • Időjárásjelentés
  • Orvosmeteorológia
  • Sporthírek
  • Gazdasági hírek
Aréna
Magazin
C. Ronaldo csábítóan mereszti szemeit, de hiába, mindenki a Bugattiját csodálja. A szakadék nadrágról pedig már ne is beszéljünk...

Driving into 2017, another dream year ahead #DontCrackUnderPressure #tagheuer

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

👌

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Csapatépítés, esküvő, konferencia?

A Travelo rendezvény melléklete jobbnál jobb tippekkel könnyíti meg rendezvényei szervezését!

Wellness hétvégék belföldön

Kényeztető wellness csomagok, töltődjön és szépüljön itthon!