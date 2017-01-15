Sokkoló kép az erdőből

Photo by @ronan_donovan // There are several things to be concerned about in this image of a wild chimpanzee clutching a plastic soda bottle in western Uganda. First, wild animals shouldn't have access to human garbage, especially those animals that are our closest relatives and can contract the same diseases (influenza for example). Secondly, this young male chimp isn't even standing in a natural forest, it's an exotic plantation of eucalyptus. This community of 22 chimps have lost 85% of the natural forest they depend on to small scale logging. It's literally death by 1,000 cuts or 1,000 felled fruiting trees these chimps need to persist. What is the future of hundreds of chimpanzees, like this one, living in tiny forest patches on private land here in western Uganda? I'm here with the @bulindichimps to explore the idea of coexistence with our closest living relatives - chimpanzees. Jump over to @ronan_donovan to see more from this project. #chimpanzee #uganda #africa #conservation