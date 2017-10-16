Durva felvételek az Ophelia pusztításáról

  • Gál
Már halálos áldozata is van Írországban az Ophelia trópusi viharnak, és több mint százezer lakásban szűnt meg az áramszolgáltatás hétfőn az Ír Köztársaságban, miután a hurrikán óránkénti 120-150 kilométeres sebességű széllökésekkel megérkezett az ír sziget fölé.

Az RTE ír közszolgálati műsorszolgáltató jelentése szerint Írország délkeleti részén halt meg egy nő, akinek a kocsijára fa dőlt a vihar miatt. A kocsiban nem ült más. Mindeközben Anglia középső és déli térségeibe az Ophelia erős légáramlásával érkező trópusi levegő nyarat idéző meleget hozott.

A hurrikán miatt több helyen vörös színűnek látták a napot.

