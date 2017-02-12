  • Lívia, Lídia
  • EUR: 308.06
  • CHF: 288.73
-5 ℃
5 ℃

Okosrádió

Meghallgatom Élő adás
Aréna
Magazin

Premier League - Újabb fontos meccset bukott el a Leicester

Okosrádió

Meghallgatom Élő adás
  • Legfrissebb hírek
  • Közlekedési hírek
  • Időjárásjelentés
  • Orvosmeteorológia
  • Sporthírek
  • Gazdasági hírek
Aréna
Magazin
A címvédő Leicester City 2-0-ra kikapott a Swansea Citytől idegenben az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 25. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.

Premier League, 25. forduló:

Swansea City-Leicester City 2-0 (2-0)

korábban:

Burnley-Chelsea 1-1 (1-1)

szombaton játszották:

Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 (2-0)

Manchester United-Watford 2-0 (1-0)

Middlesbrough-Everton 0-0

Stoke City-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)

Sunderland-Southampton 0-4 (0-2)

West Ham United-West Bromwich Albion 2-2 (0-1)

Arsenal-Hull City 2-0 (1-0)

hétfőn játsszák:

Bournemouth-Manchester City 21.00

Az állás:

1. Chelsea 25 52-18 60 pont

2. Tottenham Hotspur 25 46-18 50

3. Arsenal 25 54-28 50

4. Liverpool 25 54-30 49

5. Manchester City 24 49-29 49

6. Manchester United 25 38-21 48

7. Everton 25 40-27 41

8. West Bromwich Albion 25 34-31 37

9. Stoke City 25 30-36 32

10. West Ham United 25 34-43 32

11. Southampton 25 28-31 30

12. Burnley 25 27-36 30

13. Watford 25 29-42 30

14. Bournemouth 24 35-47 26

15. Swansea City 25 31-54 24

16. Middlesbrough 25 19-27 22

17. Leicester City 25 24-43 21

18. Hull City 25 22-49 20

19. Crystal Palace 25 32-46 19

20. Sunderland 25 24-46 19

Wellness hétvégék belföldön

Kényeztető wellness csomagok, töltődjön és szépüljön itthon!

Valentin napi wellness ajánlatok

Kényeztesse párját Valentin napi meglepetéssel valamelyik wellness szállodában.