A Tottenham nem adja fel, legyőzte az Arsenalt is

A második helyen álló Tottenham Hotspur hazai pályán 2-0-ra legyőzte az Arsenalt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 35. fordulójának vasárnapi rangadóján.

Az észak-londoni derbi megnyerésével eldőlt, hogy a Tottenham 1995 óta először előrébb végez a tabellán, mint legnagyobb riválisa.

Premier League, 35. forduló:

Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal 2-0 (0-0)

Everton-Chelsea 0-3 (0-0)

Middlesbrough-Manchester City 2-2 (1-0)

Manchester United-Swansea City 1-1 (1-0)

szombaton játszották:

Crystal Palace-Burnley 0-2 (0-1)

Southampton-Hull City 0-0

Stoke City-West Ham United 0-0

Sunderland-Bournemouth 0-1 (0-0)

West Bromwich Albion-Leicester City 0-1 (0-1)

hétfőn játsszák:

Watford-Liverpool 21.00

A tabella:

1. Chelsea 34 72-29 81 pont

2. Tottenham Hotspur 34 71-22 77

3. FC Liverpool 34 70-42 66

4. Manchester City 34 65-37 66

5. Manchester United 34 51-25 65

6. Arsenal 33 64-42 60

7. Everton 35 60-40 58

8. West Bromwich Albion 34 39-43 44

9. Southampton 33 39-44 41

10. Bournemouth 35 50-63 41

11. Leicester City 34 42-54 40

12. Stoke City 35 37-50 40

13. Watford 33 37-54 40

14. Burnley 35 35-49 39

15. West Ham United 35 44-59 39

16. Crystal Palace 35 46-56 38

17. Hull City 35 36-67 34

18. Swansea City 35 40-69 32

19. Middlesbrough 35 26-45 28

20. Sunderland 34 26-60 21 - már kiesett

