A Tottenham nem adja fel, legyőzte az Arsenalt is

Az észak-londoni derbi megnyerésével eldőlt, hogy a Tottenham 1995 óta először előrébb végez a tabellán, mint legnagyobb riválisa.
Premier League, 35. forduló:
Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal 2-0 (0-0)
Everton-Chelsea 0-3 (0-0)
Middlesbrough-Manchester City 2-2 (1-0)
Manchester United-Swansea City 1-1 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:
Crystal Palace-Burnley 0-2 (0-1)
Southampton-Hull City 0-0
Stoke City-West Ham United 0-0
Sunderland-Bournemouth 0-1 (0-0)
West Bromwich Albion-Leicester City 0-1 (0-1)
hétfőn játsszák:
Watford-Liverpool 21.00
A tabella:
1. Chelsea 34 72-29 81 pont
2. Tottenham Hotspur 34 71-22 77
3. FC Liverpool 34 70-42 66
4. Manchester City 34 65-37 66
5. Manchester United 34 51-25 65
6. Arsenal 33 64-42 60
7. Everton 35 60-40 58
8. West Bromwich Albion 34 39-43 44
9. Southampton 33 39-44 41
10. Bournemouth 35 50-63 41
11. Leicester City 34 42-54 40
12. Stoke City 35 37-50 40
13. Watford 33 37-54 40
14. Burnley 35 35-49 39
15. West Ham United 35 44-59 39
16. Crystal Palace 35 46-56 38
17. Hull City 35 36-67 34
18. Swansea City 35 40-69 32
19. Middlesbrough 35 26-45 28
20. Sunderland 34 26-60 21 - már kiesett