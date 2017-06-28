  • Levente, Irén
Meztelen képek Serena Williamsről

A várandós Serena Williams meztelenül pózol a Vanity Fair címlapján.

További képek:

@vanityfair texture #annielebowitz Must read article. Link in bio

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Demi Moor, hasonló pózban , 1991-ből.
