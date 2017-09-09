  • Ádám
Már nem százszázalékos a Manchester United

Az eddig százszázalékos és 10-0-s gólkülönbséggel álló Manchester United 2-2-es döntetlent játszott a Stoke City otthonában az angol labdarúgó Premier League negyedik fordulójának szombati játéknapján.

Az MU ezzel együtt továbbra is vezeti a tabellát.

Premier League, 4. forduló:

Stoke City-Manchester United 2-2 (1-1)

korábban:

Arsenal-Bournemouth 3-0 (2-0)

Brighton-West Bromwich Albion 3-1 (1-0)

Everton-Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 (0-2)

Leicester City-Chelsea 1-2 (0-1)

Southampton-Watford 0-2 (0-1)

Manchester City-FC Liverpool 5-0 (2-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Burnley-Crystal Palace 14.30

Swansea City-Newcastle United 17.00

hétfőn játsszák:

West Ham United-Huddersfield Town 21.00

Az állás:

1. Manchester United 4 12-2 10 pont

2. Manchester City 4 10-2 10

3. Chelsea 4 8-5 9

4. Watford 4 7-3 8

5. Tottenham Hotspur 4 7-3 7

6. Huddersfield Town 3 4-0 7

7. Liverpool 4 8-8 7

8. West Bromwich Albion 4 4-4 7

9. Arsenal 4 7-8 6

10. Stoke City 4 4-4 5

11. Southampton 4 3-4 5

12. Burnley 3 4-4 4

13. Brighton 4 3-5 4

14. Swansea City 3 2-4 4

15. Everton 4 2-6 4

16. Newcastle United 3 3-3 3

17. Leicester City 4 6-8 3

18. Crystal Palace 3 0-6 0

19. Bournemouth 4 1-8 0

20. West Ham United 3 2-10 0

