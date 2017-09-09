Már nem százszázalékos a Manchester United

Az MU ezzel együtt továbbra is vezeti a tabellát.
Premier League, 4. forduló:
Stoke City-Manchester United 2-2 (1-1)
korábban:
Arsenal-Bournemouth 3-0 (2-0)
Brighton-West Bromwich Albion 3-1 (1-0)
Everton-Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 (0-2)
Leicester City-Chelsea 1-2 (0-1)
Southampton-Watford 0-2 (0-1)
Manchester City-FC Liverpool 5-0 (2-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Burnley-Crystal Palace 14.30
Swansea City-Newcastle United 17.00
hétfőn játsszák:
West Ham United-Huddersfield Town 21.00
Az állás:
1. Manchester United 4 12-2 10 pont
2. Manchester City 4 10-2 10
3. Chelsea 4 8-5 9
4. Watford 4 7-3 8
5. Tottenham Hotspur 4 7-3 7
6. Huddersfield Town 3 4-0 7
7. Liverpool 4 8-8 7
8. West Bromwich Albion 4 4-4 7
9. Arsenal 4 7-8 6
10. Stoke City 4 4-4 5
11. Southampton 4 3-4 5
12. Burnley 3 4-4 4
13. Brighton 4 3-5 4
14. Swansea City 3 2-4 4
15. Everton 4 2-6 4
16. Newcastle United 3 3-3 3
17. Leicester City 4 6-8 3
18. Crystal Palace 3 0-6 0
19. Bournemouth 4 1-8 0
20. West Ham United 3 2-10 0