Hazard góljával nyert a Chelsea

Premier League, 10. forduló:
Bournemouth-Chelsea 0-1 (0-0)
korábban:
Arsenal-Swansea City 2-1 (0-1)
Crystal Palace-West Ham United 2-2 (0-2)
FC Liverpool-Huddersfield 3-0 (0-0)
Watford-Stoke City 0-1 (0-1)
West Bromwich Albion-Manchester City 2-3 (1-2)
Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 (0-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Brighton-Southampton 14.30
Leicester City-Everton 17.00
hétfőn játsszák:
Burnley-Newcastle United 21.00
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 10 35- 6 28 pont
2. Manchester United 10 23- 4 23
3. Tottenham Hotspur 10 19- 7 20
4. Chelsea 10 18-10 19
5. Arsenal 10 19-13 19
6. Liverpool 10 17-16 16
7. Watford 10 15-18 15
8. Newcastle United 9 10- 8 14
9. Burnley 9 8- 9 13
10. Southampton 9 8- 9 12
11. Huddersfield Town 10 7-13 12
12. Brighton 9 9-10 11
13. Stoke City 10 11-20 11
14. West Bromwich Albion 10 9-13 10
15. Leicester City 9 12-14 9
16. West Ham United 10 10-19 9
17. Swansea City 10 7-12 8
18. Everton 9 7-18 8
19. Bournemouth 10 6-14 7
20. Crystal Palace 10 4-21 4