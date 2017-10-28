Hazard góljával nyert a Chelsea

  • Simon, Szimonetta
A címvédő Chelsea Eden Hazard góljával 1-0-ra nyert az utolsó előtti helyen álló Bournemouth otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 10. fordulójának utolsó szombati mérkőzésén.

Premier League, 10. forduló:

Bournemouth-Chelsea 0-1 (0-0)

korábban:

Arsenal-Swansea City 2-1 (0-1)

Crystal Palace-West Ham United 2-2 (0-2)

FC Liverpool-Huddersfield 3-0 (0-0)

Watford-Stoke City 0-1 (0-1)

West Bromwich Albion-Manchester City 2-3 (1-2)

Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 (0-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Brighton-Southampton 14.30

Leicester City-Everton 17.00

hétfőn játsszák:

Burnley-Newcastle United 21.00

A tabella:

1. Manchester City 10 35- 6 28 pont

2. Manchester United 10 23- 4 23

3. Tottenham Hotspur 10 19- 7 20

4. Chelsea 10 18-10 19

5. Arsenal 10 19-13 19

6. Liverpool 10 17-16 16

7. Watford 10 15-18 15

8. Newcastle United 9 10- 8 14

9. Burnley 9 8- 9 13

10. Southampton 9 8- 9 12

11. Huddersfield Town 10 7-13 12

12. Brighton 9 9-10 11

13. Stoke City 10 11-20 11

14. West Bromwich Albion 10 9-13 10

15. Leicester City 9 12-14 9

16. West Ham United 10 10-19 9

17. Swansea City 10 7-12 8

18. Everton 9 7-18 8

19. Bournemouth 10 6-14 7

20. Crystal Palace 10 4-21 4

